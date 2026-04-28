TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $397.1 million. The Chicago-based company said…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $397.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.68 to $4.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.1 billion to $5.14 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRU

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