Tenet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $702 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $702 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $8.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.38 to $18.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.5 billion to $22.3 billion.

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