Standex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $67…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $5.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

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