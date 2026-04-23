S&T Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $35.1 million.…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $35.1 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $140 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $102.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STBA

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