S&P Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $4.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.82 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.06 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.40 to $19.65 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPGI

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