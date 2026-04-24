SLB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — SLB LTD (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $752…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — SLB LTD (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $752 million.

The The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.