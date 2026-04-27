Simpson Manufacturing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $88.2 million.…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $88.2 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The building materials company posted revenue of $588 million in the period.

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