Scotts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $238.6…

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $238.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.04. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were $4.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.97 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMG

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