Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $941 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $941 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $3.48. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for restructuring costs, were $3.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.83 to $3.93.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.10 to $17.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

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