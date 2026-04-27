Rambus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $59.9 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $59.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.