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Rambus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2026, 4:54 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported profit of $59.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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