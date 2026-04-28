Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $95.7 million in the period.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

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