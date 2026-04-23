Princeton Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $33.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

Princeton Bancorp shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.67, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

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