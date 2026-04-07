Phoenix Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of online higher education posted revenue of $222.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.7 million.

Phoenix Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PXED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PXED

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