Phinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported earnings of $37 million…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported earnings of $37 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $878 million in the period.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.52 billion to $3.72 billion.

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