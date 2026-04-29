Parsons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.9 million. The…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.9 million.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

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