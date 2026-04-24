Park National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Friday reported net income of $41.7 million…

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Friday reported net income of $41.7 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.06 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $188.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $159.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.