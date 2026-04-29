O’Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $604.2…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $604.2 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.7 billion to $19 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY

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