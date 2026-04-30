OneSpan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.6 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $244 million to $249 million.

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