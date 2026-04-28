Omnicell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.4 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $309.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $307 million to $313 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

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