Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 22, 2026, 9:07 AM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $198.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $67.76 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $78.25 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up