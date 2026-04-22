NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $198.4 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $198.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $67.76 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $78.25 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

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