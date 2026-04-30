Monolithic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $193.2 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.89 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $804.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $781.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $890 million to $910 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPWR

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