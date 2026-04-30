Merit Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $381.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.1 million.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.01 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMSI

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