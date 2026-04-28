Merchants Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.7 million.…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.7 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $317.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $175.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBIN

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