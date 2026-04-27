MBA Group Interviews: What to Know

With competition intensifying at top MBA programs, admissions committees are increasingly going beyond the application and using group interviews to…

With competition intensifying at top MBA programs, admissions committees are increasingly going beyond the application and using group interviews to assess how well candidates collaborate.

“Other parts of the MBA application assess your academic ability and your professional impact. The group interview (indicates) how you’ll be in the classroom, within team projects or among the MBA community at large,” says Devi Vallabhaneni, executive director of mbaMission and a Harvard Business School interviewer in residence at the consulting firm. MBA group interviews vary by school, but most ask applicants to collaborate on real-world business scenarios, offering admissions teams a window into candidates’ problem-solving and interpersonal skills.

Here are four ways to stand out, even when the group dynamic is unpredictable.

[READ: 7 Qualities to Show During MBA Interviews]

Prepare

Practice speaking up in group settings before your interview.

Applicants invited to interview at Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania receive a team-based discussion prompt in advance and are advised to spend about an hour preparing. The exercise then evaluates how candidates present ideas, collaborate with peers to reach a solution and communicate effectively in a 35-minute virtual group setting, followed by a 10-minute one-on-one interview.

“Chances are, if you have made it as far as the Wharton interview, you already know what to do in these group activities. You likely do it all the time at work. The trick is to trust it,” says Tom Locke, an educational consultant at Forster-Thomas Educational Consulting.

Set aside about an hour to prepare, with a small group mock discussion, and research the topic so you can contribute meaningfully, experts say. Come in prepared, but stay flexible rather than overly attached to your ideas.

“The best preparation for the team-based discussion is to remind yourself that you have to go in there and be you,” Locke says. “And if that’s difficult, that’s the work you need to do.”

Build confidence through methods like preparation, mock practice, self-talk or meditation, so you can show up authentically, he recommends. “If you can go in and be authentic and comfortable in your own skin, you will do well.”

Avoid Dominating the Conversation

Approach the group interview as a collaboration, not a competition.

Focus on moving the discussion forward and helping the group reach a solution, rather than proving you’re the smartest in the room. Evaluators are assessing how you work with different personalities, not the group’s overall performance, experts say.

“Lead from behind,” says Kathryn Lucas, founder of Square One Prep, a global MBA admissions consultancy.

Even top MBA applicants experience imposter syndrome, especially in group interviews next to high achievers. That pressure can silence candidates who have valuable insights. Students who recognize and push past it are the ones who stand out, she says.

[READ: 7 Ways to Stand Out When Applying to Business School]

“Watch the room,” Lucas says. “Identify who’s holding back. A simple nod or smile signals that you see them. Then find a natural opening to draw others in. Ask for their perspective directly. Once someone speaks and feels genuinely heard, the hesitation usually dissolves.”

An effective technique is to ask the group whether they agree or disagree with an idea and why. This can encourage participation without singling anyone out, especially those from cultures where interrupting is discouraged or who speak a second language, she says.

Show Active Listening and Be Aware of Your Body Language

Active listening means staying open to different perspectives, especially opposing views. Avoid interrupting or finishing others’ thoughts, which can signal dismissiveness, experts say.

“Strong active listening is visible,” Lucas says, and shows when candidates reference others’ points, build on them and weave those ideas into the discussion.

“A response like ‘Building on what Maya said earlier…’ signals that the applicant was genuinely tracking the discussion,” she says.

Admissions evaluators notice this. “They’re watching for candidates who shift the group’s thinking rather than just adding to the noise,” Lucas says, noting that a well-timed, ego-free synthesis of competing ideas “can be more impressive than the sharpest or loudest individual argument in the room.”

Evaluators flag candidates who dominate without engaging others’ ideas, or who agree with everything to seem likable. “Neither reads genuine,” Lucas says.

Body language is part of effective listening, so avoid negative cues like eye-rolling or crossed arms, which can come off as hostile. Instead, maintain eye contact, face speakers and ask clarifying questions.

Active listening can be demonstrated through “basic body language like nodding and facial expressions that signal you’re following the conversation,” Vallabhaneni says.

If something’s funny, laugh. If something doesn’t make sense, stay curious, she says. “Looking distant, looking through notes or not looking at the presenter may indicate lack of presence and engagement.”

[READ: 5 Ways to Be a Competitive MBA Applicant]

Focus on the Group’s Success

Prioritize the group’s goal over individual airtime, since admissions committees value teams that work well together. Stay organized, take notes and help keep the discussion on track within a tight time frame.

“This, to me, is everything,” Locke says. “Go back to that definition of leadership — helping others succeed. This is exactly what they are looking for — someone who empowers those around them and lifts the entire team.”

Focusing on collaboration will strengthen your chances. Prioritizing individual success alone will likely hurt you, he says.

“It will be noticed and your chances will decrease.”

Strong candidates show they can listen, collaborate and lead in ways that support the team, experts say.

“Admissions committees look favorably at candidates who prioritize the group’s success because it shows how the person participates in group settings and thus the community,” Vallabhaneni says.

In group interviews, the process matters more than the outcome, since a strong process is expected to lead to strong results, she says.

“Elevating others signals maturity and respect and shows that you don’t have to be wed to your idea to be successful in the interview.”

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