Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $61 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $862.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $801.4 million.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.39 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

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