Iron Mountain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported net income of $143.7 million…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported net income of $143.7 million in its first quarter.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

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