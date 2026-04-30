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Iron Mountain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 6:56 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported net income of $143.7 million in its first quarter.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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