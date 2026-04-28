Ingersoll: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $192.1…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $192.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.57 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IR

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