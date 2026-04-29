Impinj: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.3 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $106 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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