How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/30/2026

The U.S stock market motored to more records as profits keep piling up for big businesses. The S&P 500 rallied…

The U.S stock market motored to more records as profits keep piling up for big businesses.

The S&P 500 rallied 1% Thursday and topped its prior all-time high to finish its best month in more than five years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% to its own record.

Alphabet led the way after the owner of Google and YouTube reported profit for the start of 2026 that blew past analysts’ expectations. The gains came after the latest whipsaw moves for oil prices, which surged toward their highest levels since the war with Iran began only to quickly regress.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 73.06 points, or 1%, to 7,209.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 790.33 points, or 1.6%, to 49,652.14.

The Nasdaq composite rose 219.07 points, or 0.9%, to 24,892.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 60.43 points, or 2.2% to 2,799.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.93 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 421.43 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 55.71 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.90 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 363.51 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is up 1,588.85 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,650.32 points, or 7.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 318.00 points, or 12.8%.

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