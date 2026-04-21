Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat gained 1 cents at $5.98 a bushel. May. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.22 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $2.49 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.69 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.68 cent at $.95 a pound.

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