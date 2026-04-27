Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 6.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 6.75 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat gained 13.75 cents at $6.23 a bushel. May. oats was up 9 cents at $3.32 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 13.75 cents at $11.76 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.88 cents at $2.51 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 2.5 cents at $3.71 a pound. May. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.94 a pound.

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