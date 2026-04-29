General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.10.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $13.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

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