Generac Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $73.3 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $73.3 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC

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