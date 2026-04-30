Frontdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $41 million. The…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $41 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $451 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.8 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion.

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