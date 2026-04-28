FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $405 million.…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $405 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE

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