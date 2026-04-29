Evercore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $301.2 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $301.2 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $7.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $7.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.57 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.4 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVR

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