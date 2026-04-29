Entergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $384.9 million. On…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $384.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

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