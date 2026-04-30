Entegris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $92 million. On…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $92 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $811.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $807.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $815 million to $845 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.