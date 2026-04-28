Enphase Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $282.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $310 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENPH

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