DTE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $247 million. The…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $247 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.95 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

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