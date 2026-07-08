Dinosaurs, moon rocks and explorers await at National Geographic’s new museum

After nearly four years of construction, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration has reopened in Northwest D.C.

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After nearly four years of construction, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration has reopened in Northwest D.C., unveiling a reimagined campus that combines new spaces with renovated buildings and more than 100,000 square feet dedicated to exploration, storytelling and discovery.

“We broke ground in October of 2022. We’ve been hard at work on the space since then,” said Emily Dunham, chief campus and experiences officer for the National Geographic Society.

The project includes a new pavilion connecting parts of the National Geographic campus, as well as renovations to buildings that date from the 1920s through the 1980s. National Geographic has occupied the block at 17th and M St. NW since 1904.

Before visitors enter the museum, they’re greeted by the iconic yellow National Geographic frame, a courtyard featuring bronze wildlife sculptures and exhibits representing ecosystems from around the world. At night, projections transform the building’s exterior into a colorful display celebrating nature and the ocean.

Dunham said one of the biggest additions is the new pavilion.

“It’s new space for us. It connects some of our existing buildings,” she said.

Inside, visitors will find iconic photographs, artifacts, interactive displays and exhibits that respond to movement, turning guests into part of the experience.

One of the museum’s signature attractions is Geoverse, a 270-degree immersive theater that surrounds visitors with sights and sounds from around the world. Visitors can also learn about the explorers and storytellers behind National Geographic’s photographs and films, while younger visitors can try hands-on activities focused on geography and the natural world.

The museum was also designed with student groups in mind. Dedicated learning spaces feature hands-on activities that teach geography through play, from building a beaver dam to exploring patterns found in nature. School groups can take part in educational programs tailored to their visit.

Displays dedicated to some of National Geographic’s most recognized photography include the famous image of Afghan refugee Sharbat Gula, known worldwide as the “Afghan Girl.” The exhibit explores both the photograph’s history and Gula’s efforts to reclaim her own story.

After nearly four years of construction, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration has reopened in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo After nearly four years of construction, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration has reopened in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo A Suzuki 4×4 driven by one of its explorers was the first object in the new museum “because we had to crane it in, before the walls went up.” (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo After nearly four years of construction, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration has reopened in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo After nearly four years of construction, the National Geographic Museum of Exploration has reopened in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) WTOP/Mike Murillo (1/5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Tactile versions of National Geographic photographs are designed for visitors with low vision. The displays also include audio descriptions explaining images and how they were captured.

For visitors looking for insider tips, tour guide Dominik Firlej recommends several stops that are easy to overlook. One is a display that tracks National Geographic explorers in real time.

“You could sit here all day and watch it update as our explorers move around the world,” he said.

Another is a Suzuki 4×4 driven on expeditions by one of those explorers.

“Our explorer, Sandesh Kadur, ran it to the ground. We drained the oil pan, removed the engine, and he donated it to us, thankfully,” Firlej said.

The vehicle was the first object in the new museum, “because we had to crane it in, before the walls went up,” Firlej said.

“Sandesh came back a couple weeks ago and asked to get in the front seat to see if he could drive it out, and we said, ‘Sandesh, even you can’t do that anymore.'”

A moon rock on loan from NASA is another favorite.

“It’s the oldest thing in the museum by far,” Firlej said.

Pieces of National Geographic’s history have been incorporated into the museum itself. Part of the facade from the organization’s former 17th Street building was preserved and repurposed inside the new space, where it now sits underneath Kadur’s truck.

“We reused the National Geographic Society title in the old museum to hold up objects,” Firlej said.

Beyond the exhibits, Dunham said visitors can expect regular programming, including explorer talks, photography events, trivia nights and other opportunities to connect with National Geographic storytellers and researchers. New exhibits and experiences will rotate through the museum.

The museum is open daily, with tickets starting at $29.99 for adults, $25.99 for seniors and $22.99 for youth ages 5 to 17. Children 4 and younger get in free.

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