Crescent Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.3 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBIO

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