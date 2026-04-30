ConocoPhillips: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.18 billion. The Houston-based company said…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.18 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $16.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.81 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

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