Conditional Law School Scholarships: What to Know

While law school tuition may seem astronomically high nowadays, law schools commonly discount tuition for the accepted applicants they most…

While law school tuition may seem astronomically high nowadays, law schools commonly discount tuition for the accepted applicants they most want to attract.

Admission offices typically award merit-based financial assistance to candidates without regard to their financial position. Applicants with high GPAs and standardized test scores or other deciding factors in law school admissions may find their debt burden eases substantially — perhaps even completely.

However, good lawyers know to read the fine print. Merit-based scholarships may be conditioned upon maintaining a minimum GPA or class standing, beyond the academic requirements that apply to all students.

If you fall short of the standards required by a conditional scholarship, then the school may cut or revoke your scholarship for future terms. You won’t be expelled as long as you remain in good academic standing, but your tuition will jump steeply.

[Read: How Law School Financial Aid Works.]

Conditional scholarships are not predatory in themselves, but they are often abused by predatory programs. Applicants offered a conditional scholarship at a law school of their choice should review the terms carefully, ask questions and negotiate as necessary.

The Rise and Fall of Conditional Scholarships

In the years before law school enrollment peaked in 2010, tuition and merit scholarship awards both climbed in tandem. Many schools tightened the screws on scholarship conditions to covertly recoup their costs.

In response to backlash, the American Bar Association, the accrediting body of U.S. law schools, put in place countermeasures in 2013. Law schools had to start disclosing in their annual reports how many conditional scholarships they awarded and how many recipients lost their scholarships.

Data in LawHub show the impact of this change, along with rising awareness of this issue. From the 2013-2014 academic year to the 2024-2025 academic year, the percentage of law schools offering conditional scholarships declined from 62.4% to 29.1%. Only 5% of current first-year students have conditional scholarships.

[Read: Do the Benefits of Law School Outweigh the Price? A Look at the Numbers]

How to Evaluate and Respond to a Conditional Scholarship Offer

A conditional scholarship offer should not be dismissed out of hand, especially now that the practice is more regulated. But the risk of losing your funds does merit careful consideration.

First, review a conditional scholarship offer carefully to ensure you understand its terms and the consequences of noncompliance. Don’t be afraid to email follow-up questions or schedule a call with the office of admissions to walk through the offer’s implications.

Second, consider the school making the offer. Conditional scholarships are most worrisome at unranked or lower-ranked law schools with high dropout rates. Some of those law schools may profit from weeding out students who fail to meet the terms of conditional scholarships.

If a law school has a set grading curve and determination of class rank, these details should be publicly available. Do online research and try to speak to current students or recent alumni about the difficulty of maintaining a scholarship.

[READ: How Law Schools Evaluate an Applicant’s Grades]

Don’t assume you can get the same grades in law school that you did in college. Law schools vary in their grading curves, which can be strict. Since many classes are graded blindly based solely on final exams, consistently high results can be difficult to achieve.

Third, don’t be afraid to negotiate. If the terms seem riskier than you feel comfortable with, ask for adjustments. Be polite, firm and specific.

A great source of leverage would be a more generous scholarship from a peer law school, especially a nearby school with a roughly comparable reputation. Higher LSAT scores and other indicators of academic potential can help your case, as well.

Ultimately, any conditional scholarship has risks, but whether it raises a red flag depends on its terms. Just be sure you understand the conditions before you agree.

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Conditional Law School Scholarships: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com