Clorox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $187 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $187 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

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