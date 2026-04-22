Century Communities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported net income of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $789.7 million in the period.

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