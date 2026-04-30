Carrier Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $238 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.04 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR

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