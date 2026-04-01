Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.5 million…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $1.06.

The egg producer posted revenue of $667 million in the period.

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