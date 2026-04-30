Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $276.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BR

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