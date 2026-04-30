Bio-Rad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $527.1…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $527.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had a loss of $19.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $592.1 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have fallen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $280.12, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

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